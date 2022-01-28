Last chance to have your say on future of our region

news, local-news,

Time is running out for residents of the Cootamundra-Gundagai Shire to have their say on the Community Strategic Plan that will shape the future of the region. Every four years, in line with Council elections, Council reviews the Community Strategic Plan and seeks feedback from residents about what they'd like to see in the region to ensure that its plans align with the communities' priorities. Over the past three months, residents across the region have been encouraged to have their say on what they'd like to see Council focus on over the next 10 years, whether it be improvements to existing Council services or out-of-the-box ideas to shake up the region. General Manager for Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council, Phil McMurray said while many people had already taken part there was still time for those who hadn't completed the survey to do so. "So far, the response to the Community Strategic Plan survey has been exceptional," he said. "We're received some great feedback across a range of Council delivery areas." Mr McMurray said Council had conducted a series of workshops with various stakeholders and community groups to ensure the results represent a diverse cross-section of the Cootamundra-Gundagai community. "It's important for the community to take part in the survey before it closes in February," he said. "There is no better time than now to put forward your ideas for the region. "The more responses we receive, the more accurate the results will be. "At the completion of the survey, all of the responses will be analyzed to identify trends and opportunities. "The new Community Strategic Plan will then be put on exhibition for the public to review before being adjusted or adopted." Members of the community are encouraged to complete the survey before it closes on Sunday, February 6, or to visit one of the remaining pop-up locations to discuss their feedback: Participants who complete the survey will go into the draw for a chance to win one of three $100 pre-paid VISA cards that will be drawn on Monday, February 7. Hard copies of the survey will be available at Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council until February 6, as well as at the pop-up locations. The survey can also be found online at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/PZ8F99N For additional information on the Community Strategic Plan process or to keep up with consultation days and locations visit www.cgrc.nsw.gov.au/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/megtYJHSMGiWxsZWVps28b/58511d71-89ff-45a4-8881-6247ccaa765e.png/r446_295_958_584_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg