Cootamundra school to benefit from mentoring program

news, local-news,

Youth mentoring organisation, Raise Foundation recently announced that it will be running its evidence based youth mentoring program at Cootamundra High School. Up to 15 students will benefit from taking part in the Raise early intervention mentoring program in 2022. Based in high schools across Australia, Raise provides young people with a caring, independent volunteer mentor who shows up each week, with time to listen, empowering young people to talk through life's challenges. Mission Australia's Annual Youth Survey 2020 indicates that 1 in 4 teenagers are unhappy with their lives and the impact of the pandemic, lockdown and border closures have not helped. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Wellness (2021), 36% of youth aged 13 to 17 have indicated that the pandemic has negatively impacted their anxiety and stress. A survey of Headspace service users showed that 74% experienced worsened mental health since the onset of the pandemic, and 86% reported negative effects on their wellbeing, mood and sleeping habits. One of the impact drivers has been the reduced access to education, caused by the disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to UNICEF (2021), 45% of Australian youth indicated being behind in school compared to where they were before the pandemic. Moreover, 77% of participants in a Headspace survey indicated that the pandemic had a negative impact on their education, work, and finances (Headspace, 2020). The positive impact of having a mentor in your life is well recognised. Vicki Condon AM, CEO of Raise Foundation states, "When people donate their time to listen, young people learn to cope better with life's challenges while benefiting from one-to-one support. We evaluate and report on our programs, so we know the positive impact that Raise mentoring has community wide. The young people who graduate experience growth in resilience, help seeking skills, sense of school belonging and hope for the future." "One of the strongest predictors of how a child develops in terms of happiness, academic success, resilience and meaningful relationships is whether at least one adult has consistently shown up for them. Cootamundra High School have the wellbeing of their students top of mind and recognise that support from a mentor during the teenage years can change the course of a young person's life." Vicki Condon is putting a call out for volunteer support from the local community, "Our team recruits, trains and screens everyday people to become successful youth mentors and that is what we're looking for in each of these school communities. Right now, our team is recruiting volunteers to be trained to mentor young people at Cootamundra High School who are taking part in our program in 2022. The program will run during terms two and three this year, and we provide ongoing support from our local team of Program Counsellors." Apply to mentor here: raise.org.au/mentor About Raise Foundation: Founded in 2008, Raise is a not-for-profit organisation that exists to help young people. Delivering mentoring programs in 6 states and over 130 high schools across Australia. Raise recruits, trains and screens volunteers to become youth mentors before matching them with students who would benefit most from having a caring, independent adult who shows up for them each week of the 20 week program. Operating to a detailed youth safety framework, the Raise youth mentoring program provides a safe, proven and reliable solution for schools to deliver on the Australian Student Wellbeing Framework goals. To date Raise have trained 6,098 volunteer mentors and supported 8,840 young people in 686 programs. https://raise.org.au/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/292b6eca-e4c7-4f77-afb7-90568a1b518a.jpg/r11_386_4124_2710_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg