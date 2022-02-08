news, local-news,

Riverina MP Michael McCormack has said he will not bring on a leadership spill against Barnaby Joyce after his texts critical of the Prime Minister emerged. The National Party yesterday afternoon held its first party room meeting since explosive text messages from Mr Joyce calling Scott Morrison "a hypocrite and a liar" were published on Friday. Mr McCormack lost his leadership of the Nationals, as well as his positions as Deputy Prime Minister and cabinet minister, to Mr Joyce after a party room meeting in June last year. "I'm not going to call a spill," Mr McCormack said yesterday. "If enough of my colleagues want me to run and be their leader, well, yeah, of course I would put my hand up, but I'm not going to bring on the spill. "I'm not a vindictive person, I'm not a person who lives my life with vengeance in my heart. "It's my job at the moment, and as always, to do the best for the Riverina, that's why I got sent to Canberra, that's what I have always done; ministerial responsibilities were a bonus." Mr Joyce, who sent the text messages when serving as a backbencher, has apologised and said he had changed his mind about Mr Morrison after developing a "one-on-one working relationship". "I apologised, he accepted my apology, I offered my resignation, and he did not accept my resignation," Mr Joyce said. Mr McCormack said yesterday that in a Coalition government the position of Deputy Prime Minister was determined by the National Party. "The leadership is the gift of the party room; it's not for the Prime Minister to take away, it goes to the National Party." Mr McCormack put up a social media post on Saturday night about Australian men's cricket coach Justin Langer, which was widely seen as being critical of Mr Joyce and urging him to resign as Deputy Prime Minister. "Justin Langer's was not the resignation that should have taken place today," Mr McCormack posted on Twitter. When asked about the tweet, which generated hundreds of responses, Mr McCormack said it was up for people to make their own interpretation. "I have known Justin Langer a long time, he reached out to me when I lost the deputy prime minister's job in June last year; I reached out to him via a text on Saturday ... people can read into that first sentence whatever they like," Mr McCormack said. Labor opposition leader Anthony Albanese said Mr Joyce's explanation for the texts was "untenable" given his years in cabinet with Mr Morrison.

