The NSW Greens have called for a public investigation into two inmate deaths at Junee Correctional Centre within three days. The Daily Advertiser revealed last week that two people had died at the Junee jail within days of each other, with the latest a 48-year-old woman who was pronounced dead on January 29. The woman's death came less than three days after a 47-year-old male prisoner died after he was found unresponsive in his cell on the afternoon of Australia Day. Greens justice spokesman David Shoebridge called for the Inspector of Custodial Services to commence an immediate investigation. He also called for the NSW Corrections Minister to bring the correctional centre back into public management from private operator GEO Group Australia. "Two deaths in three days is a deeply troubling pattern, and an urgent investigation with public reporting is immediately needed," Mr Shoebridge said. "Another closed door investigation by the private operator and Corrective Services just won't get the answers that are so clearly needed. "There are real questions about the ongoing safety of Junee ... and the impact of private operators seeking to maximise profits regardless of the human cost." The Daily Advertiser asked NSW Corrections Minister Geoff Lee whether the current investigations were sufficient and whether the government had confidence in GEO to continue to operate Junee jail. "I am confident that appropriate investigations, including coronial inquests, are taking place," Mr Lee said. "The NSW government awaits the outcome of the investigations." A Corrective Services NSW spokesperson said the government agency employed "a number of methods to ensure privately operated facilities are run safely and effectively". "CSNSW employs monitors at all private prisons in NSW as mandated by the Crimes (Administration of Sentences) Act," the spokesperson said. "Two CSNSW custodial staff are rostered at Junee [jail] across the week, with regular on-site audits and observations to monitor operational performance. "CSNSW also has a contract management team which reviews performance including key indicators against the services specification." Junee's jail, located about 35 kilometres north-east of Wagga, has a total capacity of 1270 beds. Prisoner advocate Renee McNab said the situation at Junee jail was causing extra anxiety to family members and prisoners. "Something needs to be done, people should be safe in jail and get adequate care, not be coming out deceased," she said. Mr Shoebridge said it was clear the privately run jail was "not safe". "My office has been inundated with requests from families for information about what's happening with their loved ones at Junee because they're hearing nothing from the prison operator," Mr Shoebridge said. A GEO spokesperson said the company had been managing Junee [jail] on behalf of NSW for almost 30 years. "We take pride in our ability to deliver safe and secure correctional environments, with a key focus on the rehabilitation and reintegration of the people in our care," the spokesperson said. "The safety of our staff, inmates and broader community is our number one priority. "GEO is fully supporting investigations into two recent deaths in custody."

