news, local-news,

A record number of local and interstate riders turned out for the Junee Poker Run on Saturday, raising funds for local families affected by cancer. A total of 447 riders registered for the event, a record in the Poker Run's 17-year history. Junee resident and participant Sam Siemsen said the mild weather and excitement about a return to events helped the strong turnout. "The last one we had the temperature was 44.5 degrees and this year it was 25.5 degrees so a lot cooler riding," he said. Participants in the Poker Run collected playing cards from different pubs across the region with the aim of gaining a winning poker hand. Mr Siemsen said riders came from as far as Western Victoria to participate in the event, and "they reckon they're coming back next year." The event was in support of Junee Can Assist, which helps more than sixty people and their families in the Junee community with the medical costs of cancer treatment. The blues night at the Junee showgrounds also proved a success, attracting a capacity crowd and raising additional funds through entry tickets, merchandise and bar sales. Organisers are still counting all money raised, with the hope of raising more than $20,000 to fund Can Assist's work in the Junee community.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/163896825/feb145b2-4617-47e3-80ad-4f1c2d5ab1fa.jpg/r10_36_4022_2303_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg