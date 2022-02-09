Central Hotel fall to Temora Renegades

sport, local-sport,

A three wicket haul from Max Tiernan wasn't enough to get Central Hotel Cootamundra over the line in their match against Temora Ex-Services Club Renegades on the weekend. Batting first Central Hotel compiled an innings of 107 from 31 overs thanks in main to a middle order fightback, spearheaded by Brendan McAtear who put on 30 from 55 balls in one hour at the crease. He received good support from Max Tiernan who later took 3-36 as Central attempted to defend its small total. Tiernan's effort were to no avail with Renegades reaching the 108 run target from just over 26 overs. Jarrod Keelan was next best of the Central bowlers finishing the game with 2-23. Central take on Temora Shamrock Hotel in this weekend's final round of the Delta Ag competition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/56dd3a9d-7d4e-439e-add4-0436961a910b.JPG/r4_183_3415_2110_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg