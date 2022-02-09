Come Alive Crusaders in semi final race

sport, local-sport,

The Come Alive Crusaders took on Aussie Hotel Coyotes last week as they continue to push for a semi final position in this year's Delta Ag cricket competition. The Crusaders will take on Young Services Club this weekend where a win would secure the Cootamundra side a place in the semi final series. Last weekend Crusaders opener Luke Izzard starred with the bat compiling 75 with Matt Berkrey also shining, putting together an innings of 46 from 53 deliveries, the local side's innings closing on 188 after 39 overs. In reply Aussie Hotel fell 56 runs short with Ryan Connell the star with ball in hand taking 5-33 from seven overs.

