news, local-news,

A young man was rushed to hospital after being burned in a workplace incident near Tumut yesterday morning. Paramedics were called to the worksite on the Snowy Mountains Highway just before 8.30am following reports a man had suffered burns while operating machinery. On arrival, paramedics assessed the man, believed to be in his 20s, for burns to his stomach, chest and arms. NSW Ambulance Inspector Peter Thompson said the incident could have been more serious if not for the quick actions by the man. "The patient suffered a number of burns to his upper body and was in significant pain when we arrived on scene," Inspector Thompson said. "Thankfully he acted promptly and was able to cool the burns under a nearby shower which helped prevent further injury." Two crews of paramedics worked to stabilise the man before transporting him to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition. Another NSW Ambulance spokesperson said they were initially called to the scene following reports of "an explosion" at the site.

