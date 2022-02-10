Footbridge completed and kerb and gutting work underway

news, local-news,

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) Civil Works team have been busy in Cootamundra over the last few weeks, completing projects started just before Christmas. The crew completed the construction of the footbridge between Mackay Street & Inala Place. The footbridge is now opened for pedestrians. The new footbridge is wider with safe approaches and is equipped with new handrails that comply with safety standards. Identified as a mobility concern in CGRC's Pedestrian Access Mobility Plan (PAMP), the new footbridge is suitable for mobility assisted users. Funding was sourced from the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program (LRCI). Council appreciates pedestrian's cooperation during construction period. Another project due for completion soon is the replacement of kerb and gutter sections along the southern side of Mackay Street between Margaret and Ursula Streets. After completion of this section of kerb and gutter, Council will commence the replacement of kerb and gutter on the southern side of Mackay Street between Ursula and Parker Street. CGRC mayor Cr Charlie Sheahan, said he was pleased that these projects were progressing. "It's these improvements that enhance our towns and make getting around safe and easier for all, its gratifying to see these projects get ticked off the list and our crews do a great job getting them completed," Cr Sheahan said.

