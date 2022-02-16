5 Questions to ask a real estate agent before selling a property

life-style, life,

This is branded content. When you decide to sell your property, you have to be ready for all the work that has to be done. On top of that, there are all the questions clouding your mind. Particularly, when you're a newbie in selling properties, you may not exactly know what you should and shouldn't do. This is where your real estate agent comes in as they can help you right from the start until the deal is closed. Knowing what questions to ask a real estate agent during that first meeting before selling your home is crucial. The answers you gain from asking the right questions are valuable information that can help you make a good sale of your property. What are your credentials? So, you've decided to hire a real estate agent after going through a local agent finder. This decision has to be one you'd feel is worth it. Remember, with that decision comes the fees you'll have to pay for as the property seller. If you're with a bad realtor, then they won't be able to do anything much for you. You might as well try out selling on your own. As a minimum requirement, at least hire a real estate agent with the proper licenses to work as one in your local area. There are many real estate agents out there, but not all are licensed. With a licensed one, however, they have the expertise to boast. There's no substitute to that, particularly when you're after a smooth and good sale of your property. How did you arrive at your suggested price? Before listing your property for sale, the real estate agent will have already gone through a thorough check of your home. This is necessary, so they can come up on your listing price. Once they give you information on what that amount is, ask for an explanation as to how they came up with that suggested price. That way, you're certain it's not just a random estimate. Rather, it's one based on real estate market-related data and metrics, keeping your price realistic. How long have you been in real estate? On top of the licenses and other credentials, ask the realtor how long they've been in the industry. The longer, the better as this means they've got a lot of experience on their plate. Even when you're selling a property during a challenging real estate season, they still know how to close a good deal. Most importantly, the longer a real estate agent has been in the industry, the more connections they'll have. They could be members of more listing sites and other organisations. They know the ins and outs of the local market. If you don't want your property to stay stale in the real estate market, those facets are truly important for you to consider. How many sales have you closed last year? If you're in a rush to sell your home, this question matters. The higher the number of sales closed, the better. This number signifies that the real estate agent knows what they're doing. They don't beat around the bush. Once they're hired, they dive right into the necessary hard work to get the sale done. Alongside this, ask supplementary questions relating to the common features those sold houses had. Also, know the range of the selling price. You ideally want to work with a real estate agent who knows what features will be valued by buyers in every income and house price bracket. This can help you gauge what features you should highlight on your home to sell it faster. How do you plan on marketing this property? In selling a property, marketing is key. It's the only way to get the word out about your property for sale. If you aren't aggressive with your marketing strategies, unfortunately, your property may not sell as fast and competitively as you intended it to be. Choose a realtor who has a good and well-defined plan for marketing your property. They don't just focus on one area of marketing. They use multiple real estate marketing strategies simultaneously, so no time is wasted. Conclusion Selling a property is always a big pursuit. While it's one you can do by yourself, it's still advantageous enough to actually have one with you every step of the way. But here's the deal - selling a property is difficult so it is important to have a good realtor helping you out. It's like finding a needle in a haystack. A smooth process begins with asking all the questions that come to mind.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JbL8dJ5dh2XzNFST9PPkaJ/ba47ef75-e85f-49f9-ad41-bc782f3e1288.jpg/r0_342_6720_4139_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg