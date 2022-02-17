news, local-news,

POLICE are investigating a spate of what they believe to be deliberately-lit grass fires in Leeton. The number of incidents has grown to more than 10 since October, when Rural Fire Service brigades first responded to grass fires in Leeton's north. Emergency services responded to several grass fires in Leeton on Saturday, prompting authorities to issue an urgent plea to the person or persons responsible to stop before someone is seriously injured or property harmed. Detective Inspector Eugene Stek from the Murrumbidgee Police District said the matter was under investigation and each of the fires are likely linked. "These fires appear to be concentrated in the northern part of Leeton," Detective Inspector Stek said. "It's very concerning behaviour. "Heavy penalties, including jail time, do apply." Detective Inspector Stek said the activity was both disappointing and concerning. Anyone with information should contact Leeton police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

