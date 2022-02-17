South West Slopes falls well short in run chase against Wagga White

sport, local-sport,

Set 198 for victory in their Warren Smith Cup match against Wagga White last Sunday South West Slopes fell well short, dismissed for just 52 off 24.5 overs after using 10 bowlers in an effort to restrict the scoring of the Wagga side. Batting first the Wagga White innings came off the back of four good knocks, the best from first drop batsman Noah Harper (67) who combined with opener Cooper Mason (31) to first steady the innings and then set the platform for the win after Jack McCartan was run out for one with the score on five. Manson and Harper progressed the score to 44 before Manson was dismissed. Veni Sharman (19) and Harper took the score to 119 before Sharma was out lbw. Ten runs later Damian Kalmeier (4) was on his way back to the sheds giving Arshpreet Singh an opportunity to shine with a cameo innings of 21 from 24 balls, When Harper was out with the score on 155 South West Slopes bowling received much needed relief and wickets started to fall at regular intervals with Sidney Lenton out for 1, Singh dismissed for 21, Tyson Flanigan for 4, Jacob Hastie for 3 and Gus Lyons for eight. Finn Jenkins remained not out 15. Callum Derrick (4-30), William Lamb (3-27) and Sam Goesch (2-22) took the Wagga wickets. South West Slopes found scoring difficult in reply with Sam Goersch (15) and Brody Steele (16) top scoring. Oscar Taylor (5), Ethan Miller (1), Callum Derrick (4), James Payne (1) and Declan Hurcum (6) also made the score sheet dominated by the Wagga bowlers, in particular Noah Harper who finished with 4-3 from five overs. Gus Lyons (2-3), Tyson Flanigan (2-7), Jacob Hastie (1-14) and Finn Jenkins (1-8) taking the remaining South West wickets.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/c874ab1c-8d56-41db-a3c6-1f5541e05e22.JPG/r1_185_3619_2229_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg