From Iron dogs to sweet treats, it was all at Cootamundra Markets

news, local-news,

The Cootamundra Sunday markets were on again last Sunday. Run by the local Girl Guides the markets are held on the second Sunday of each month at Fisher Park. One of the features of last weekend's markets was the appearance of Iron Dog Rescue with their stall of pet supplies to help raise much needed funds. They are a not for profit organisation that acts as a contact and liaison point between people who want to rehome their dogs and people who wish to adopt them, specialising in large breeds including Rottweilers and Mastiffs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/0b518abc-9407-4ec2-ab9f-5a2afefb27dc.JPG/r2_232_4531_2791_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg