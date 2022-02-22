COVID death toll grows to 39

coronavirus,

New cases of COVID-19 have continued to fall across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), as the state dropped below 5000 new daily cases for the first time since last year. Yesterday, NSW Health reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 in the MLHD. Those cases were made up of 161 positive rapid antigen test results, and 22 PCR tests. It was a drop from Sunday's local count of 219 cases across the Murrumbidgee. There are currently 4262 active cases of the virus across the health district, with 22 patients being cared for in hospital, including one in the ICU. Yesterday, the MLHD reported the deaths of a woman in her 70s from the Leeton local government area and a male in his 80s from the Murrumbidgee LGA - one being from a previous reporting period. "We extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones," a MLHD spokesperson said. There have now been 39 deaths associated with COVID-19 across the MLHD since July 1 last year. Across the state, 4916 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday. It was the first time NSW has recorded daily new case numbers below 5000 since December 21.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/5cf2565a-5d85-4f4c-ac62-c4c319a2775e.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg