Cootamundra woman named Acoustic Logic Regional Woman of the Year

news, local-news,

A strong voice and advocate for our regions, Emma Muller co-founder of Cootamundra's Maliyan Horizon has been named the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Acoustic Logic Regional Woman of the Year. More than 1,200 guests gathered at the ICC Ballroom in Sydney on Wednesday, February 23 to celebrate a record 138 nominees in 13 categories. With a passion for hands-on work, Ms Muller has delivered contract values of up to $25 million across diverse construction projects, including transmission lines, haul roads and tailing dams. She has contributed to thriving regional towns by creating jobs and supporting local business from the Pilbara to the Riverina regions. With an abiding commitment to creating opportunities for Indigenous people, Ms Muller established a company-wide mentoring program. "The NAWIC Awards for Excellence celebrate the contributions that women make to the construction industry at all career levels and in all sectors. But this year a common characteristic has emerged, and many of the recipients have made it their mission to build businesses that support diversity and inclusion," says NAWIC Co-President, Elizabeth Brookes. "This year we have recognised several leaders taking great strides forward to create the cultural change necessary for women to thrive in construction," adds NAWIC Co-President, Harriet Oldmeadow. "We were thrilled with the calibre of this year's entrants and in many categories our judges found it difficult to pick a winner. We congratulate all nominees and thank our award judges and sponsors." Two new awards were added to the list for 2022 including the Acoustic Logic Regional Woman of the Year award taken out by Ms Muller. "These new awards recognise sustained commitment to women in the construction industry despite the uncertainties and challenges of the last two years, and honour emerging female talent in regional areas," Ms Brookes says.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/019037dc-64b6-4e98-b422-e87abd995a77.jpg/r0_424_1575_1314_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg