news, local-news,

THOUSANDS of people flocked to the Tumbarumba Creekscape for the 25th Tumbafest on Saturday. The event brought in festival-goers from all across the state, from as far as Sydney, Bowral, Wollongong and Canberra. Tumbafest committee president Andrew Rae said he was pleased with the amount of people to have come through the gates on Saturday morning. "I don't know if it will be as big this year as it has been in the past, but I think we will definitely do over 4000," he said of Saturday alone. The grand show of people from far and wide was even more appreciated by the participating businesses, with owners having been eagerly awaiting any opportunity to get back out there after two years of COVID-19 induced limitations. Wagga bubble artist Amber Murray from Tailfeather Art was one business owner to benefit from the event, having been one of two main roving entertainers at the event. "It's just been amazing," she said. "We've all needed [to be able to go to events like this again] for such a long time now. "Just to have people being out and about and seeing each other again... it's just human." Ms Murray worked across both days and proved to be a massive hit among the crowd. "I think the bubbles are such a good idea for entertainment for festivals like this because people can enjoy it and still keep their distance just to be careful, as opposed to face-painting or something like that where you are a lot closer," she said. Ms Murray said she was also just happy to be able to get back out there and do what she loves again. It's a similar story for Wagga market stall holder Natalie Lemon from Lemon Tree Unique Gifts who was also at the event. For Mrs Lemon, it was one of the only opportunities she has had for a long time to hold a market stall outside of Wagga. "It's been good to get and see people and see all of the local produce as well," she said. "I enjoy getting out to all of the markets." The markets were opened to the general public as well as festival-goers this year to allow for an even bigger crowd to come and support stall holders, which was another positive for our local producers.

