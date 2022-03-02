Street resealing in Cootamundra plus exciting happenings at Pioneer Park

news, local-news,

Resealing on town streets in Cootamundra will commence on Thursday, March 3, 2022 (weather permitting). Council's contractor Boral will be conducting the work. The resealing works will be across the township of Cootamundra including sections of: Adams Street, Bourke Street, Centenary Avenue, Hay Street, Cutler Avenue, Margaret Street, Parker Street, Poole Street, Thompson Street, Morris Street, Murray Street, Dickson Avenue. Some short delays may be experienced accessing properties in these affected areas. Time permitting there may be some other streets affected. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution and obey traffic signals in the areas affected. In other Cootamundra news exciting things are happening at Pioneer Park. Drainage from the park entry and along the roadway is being put in place. A full reconstruction and widening of the access road, along with the reconstruction of parking areas which will be resealed. Check out the CGRC FaceBook page for more pictures.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/bfa75842-ff49-460e-8ce0-a95332e387c6.JPG/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg