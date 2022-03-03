Have your say on health in Cootamundra

news, local-news,

Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) is providing Cootamundra locals an opportunity to share their stories about health in an effort to better support the community's health needs. MPHNs Health Needs Assessment Community Feedback initiative gives communities across the Murrumbidgee the opportunity to share their thoughts on what is important to them about health, and what improvements could be made, through the use of two online surveys and local 'Conversations on the Couch' events. MPHN CEO Melissa Neal said the feedback inform how health needs are met in the region and help determine the best services to meet those needs. "Each year we look at the various sources of information available to us about the health of our region including data and feedback from community, to help us identify any new or emerging needs for us to consider as we plan our future activity," Ms Neal said. "Our two online surveys are easy to use and provide us with a great understanding from locals as to what people are actually experiencing." The casual 'conversations on the couch' events will allow community members and health professionals the chance to chat with MPHN staff. The Cootamundra event will take place on 30 March between 9.30am and 11.30 am at eClaire's Coffee Shop and all members of the community are invited to attend. Cootamundra Local Health Advisory Committee chair Logan Collins said the Conversations on the Couch event is a wonderful initiative that will give voice to the community's health concerns. "We are excited that MPHN will be coming to Cootamundra to speak to the community. Those who attend will have an excellent opportunity to speak with a MPHN staff member about issues that may be of concern and their own health experiences," Mr Collins said. "This is an important opportunity for consumers of local healthcare services, carers of people using heath care services and our health professionals to come together and speak about the health needs of the Cootamundra region." Locals are encouraged to head to www.mphn.org.au/hna to submit their feedback anytime.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/e3afb555-e2a3-4269-a9ee-62f112975714.jpg/r0_305_509_593_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg