TAFE NSW Cootamundra delivers life-saving training to boost nursing numbers

TAFE NSW is playing a pivotal role in training the next generation of healthcare workers and providing life-saving training in Cootamundra to address a critical shortage of nurses. Australia is currently in the midst of a nursing shortage, with Health Workforce Australia estimating the nation will need an additional 100,000 nurses by 2025 to meet demand. President of the Australian Primary Health Care Nurses Association, Karen Booth, said COVID-19 has highlighted the crucial need for nurses in our communities and said TAFE NSW is key to meeting future workforce demand. "Right now, we need nurses and healthcare workers who can hit the ground running when they graduate. TAFE NSW has a track record of providing an excellent training ground for our new workers because of it's practical, hands-on training," Ms Booth said. Ms Booth said finding the right people for the right jobs was an important factor in building a healthy and productive workforce. "Nursing is a profession driven by passion and a sense of purpose, so it's important we guide and support new nurses and healthcare workers into the roles they resonate with," Ms Booth said. "I have found that because TAFE NSW has industry-qualified teachers, they develop workers that are well-trained, and also provide career guidance so that students find their niche and enjoy successful, fulfilling careers." TAFE NSW Cootamundra graduate Vanessa Horn made the decision to switch from aged carer to enrolled nurse, completing a Diploma of Nursing last year and now working as a nurse at Uniting Tumut. "I was a mature-aged student so bit nervous about studying but I felt so supported at TAFE NSW," she said. "Even during COVID lockdowns, the teachers were amazing and they had such incredible industry experience and contacts." Health, Wellbeing and Community Services Head of Skills Team Anne Barrow said TAFE NSW's Diploma of Nursing offers a pathway into nursing in just 18 months, with eligible students able to study fee-free under JobTrainer. "Since the NSW Government invested in JobTrainer 12 months ago, more than 136,000 people have undertaken free training and that number is growing by the day," Ms Barrow said. "TAFE NSW has formalised agreements with the public and private health sector for students to complete work placements and seek employment opportunities, plus we have state-of-the-art learning equipment to provide quality training. There has never been a better time to consider a career in nursing." Explore hundreds of courses in nursing and healthcare at TAFE NSW. For more information visit www.tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601.

