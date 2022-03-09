news, local-news,

At least 10 possible cases of Japanese encephalitis are being investigated in NSW, with the disease suspected to have been contracted by residents in the southern Riverina. The mosquito-borne disease is believed to have been contracted by residents in the Albury-Corowa area, prompting a warning to cover up and spray against bites. NSW public health physician Katherine Todd issued the alert after a Riverina person was admitted to a Melbourne intensive care unit while infected with Japanese encephalitis. Ten or more possible cases of the disease are being investigated in NSW. Japanese encephalitis is usually found in tropical conditions and has never been detected further south than Cape York in Australia. Dr Todd said it was important those spending time near water protected themselves against mosquitoes.

