Goldenfields Water educates Coota students about water treatment

Goldenfields Water has partnered with The National Theatre for Children (NTC) to educate high school students throughout their supply network about the value of water and the water treatment process. Celebrating World Water Day 2022 on March 22, the program is being delivered via Livestream Education Events from March 21 to 25 across Hilltops, Junee Shire, Coolamon Shire, Bland Shire, Narrandera Shire, Cootamundra-Gundagai Region and Temora Shire. "For several years Goldenfields Water has been focused on delivering school programs to HSC Chemistry, Investigating Science & Geography students based within our constituent council areas through "Depth Days"; in depth study days, delivered at our Jugiong Water Treatment Plant," stated Mr Aaron Drenovski, General Manager at Goldenfields Water. "After gaining much success, we have decided to increase our educational offering to students in Years 7 to 10, Science & Geography. Given the unpredictability of the current learning environment due to the impacts of COVID-19 as well as the regional locations of our schools, providing e-learning experiences will ensure that all students have the opportunity to partake. We currently have 6 schools signed up to the program with interest from many more." The program, called Your Water Your Future, will bring vital information on water, focusing on the following educational points: the value of water, water in our world, the science and geography behind water treatment, and the future of water efficiency in Australia. The Your Water Your Future livestream program features a host who introduces the show, sets up and recaps a series of comedic sketch videos, and leads a Q&A in which students and teachers can submit questions for the host to answer live in real time. The educational sketch videos teach students about the learning points using familiar scenes and comedic characters in a variety of humorous situations. The livestream events are accompanied by a full digital e-learning curriculum including games, videos, hands-on lessons, assessments for educators, and more for use both in-school and at-home. Goldenfields Water sponsor every aspect of the program, making it a valuable, cost-free supplement for teachers looking to enhance their learning resources with this critical curriculum. Local schools can sign up to participate in the Your Water Your Future livestream events by phoning 0447 200 420 or email, communityengagement@gwcc.nsw.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/ade9beec-0f95-4e8a-b6ed-d8fbba2320a5.JPG/r12_484_5171_3399_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg