What does it take to rank on Google? A digital marketing breakdown

recommended,

This is branded content. So, you've created your own business. Congratulations, this is a huge feat. However, it is only the first step in getting your work off the ground. Having a great product or service is no longer enough to get recognition for your work, you need to understand how to rank highly on Google to get clients to your website. But, how do you do this? For starters, understanding the ins and outs of digital marketing is vital. Here we take a look at what you can do to improve your understanding of Google, and how you can get your work noticed. Having a baseline understanding of digital marketing is so vital when wanting to get your business ranking on Google. Without knowing what's going on behind the scenes it's virtually impossible to compete with larger, more experienced companies. Undergoing a digital marketing course whilst you work is one of the best things you can do for your professional future as it will help you to understand what's behind the curtain and therefore how you can correct your marketing approach to get your business noticed. Without this knowledge, it is so easy to drown in a sea of big businesses with larger budgets who can use this to yell louder than you can. Why would a customer purchase your product when there is a brand with a trusted name and higher ranking on search engines? They say the loneliest place to be is on the second page of Google. This is why it's imperative to carve out your own niche, rather than following the curve, give possible clients a reason to come to you. Not only will this drive up sales in the long term but will also get you ranking higher on Google which is how customers will find you in the first place. It's important to note that this will mean your business focuses more on specific deals rather than general services, however, your aim is to become a "big fish in a small pond". Rather than swimming around an oversaturated sea, unnoticed. Understanding what interests your target audience is a highly important aspect of ranking on Google. Unfortunately, it is not enough to simply provide a good service, having engaging content to draw people in and get clicks to your website is vital in getting your work noticed. This is why having digital skills is so essential for a business, it takes your work from simply a product that has been created to a successful brand that is able to sustain itself. But, how do you do this? A simple way is to create a blog with content that relates to your product or service. For instance, if you are a coffee beans company, having blog posts dedicated to "how to create the perfect espresso", or "which beans are best for you" is going to get people interested and coming back to your site. Don't just write content to get words on a page, think about who is reading this and why it would interest them. Ensuring this content has a level of quality and isn't simply just there as a formality is also integral. If your aim is to draw customers in and bring your site traffic up, then creating pieces that won't engage your possible clientele will do very little for your business. It is one thing to create engaging content for your clients, it is a whole different ball game when it comes to appeasing Google. Whilst successful blog posts may come via well researched, or cleverly crafted writing, it's not going to get seen if you don't keyword load your articles. The aim is to find keywords that are obscure enough so you aren't getting lost amongst larger businesses, but not so obscure that nobody is actually looking for these words or phrases. A great way to make sure you're walking this line successfully is to utilise a tool like the site SEMRush. This will give you such information as to how difficult it is to rank using a particular keyword as well as variations of it that you could possibly use with a plethora of other information to utilise. If you are creating engaging, unique work with the right keywords placed throughout, your Google ranking is likely to go up; Google will see you as an authority in your perspective field and this will help possible customers to find you. Creating engaging pieces is still a vital part of the equation as getting people to your website is one thing, however, getting them to stay and click through varying windows is another. Today, having a website that is formatted perfectly for a great user experience on a computer is simply not enough. We have a pocket-sized laptop in our hands essentially at all times of the day, we no longer just use our computers to find information. We, as consumers know this, however, Google knows it too. So creating a website that is formatted for a friendly user experience on a mobile device is imperative to the success of your business, because if customers can't access your page from their phones, it will hurt your ranking. We want something accessible and easy, if we can't find that, we will simply go somewhere else that can. Understanding how to convert your webpage to be phone friendly is imperative, so hiring a dedicated professional is a great step. However, if this is out of the question either due to budget restraints or another factor, then completing a course in web design will help the growth of your brand exponentially. By having an in-depth knowledge of digital marketing your business is far more likely to thrive. This will help you market your business both to clients and to Google's algorithm. Whether it's through taking an online course or through researching software that will help you to see what will get your brand noticed, taking these steps will be beneficially long term to your professional success across many industries.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/ed2f4a78-2b47-40b3-83ea-7a3accca8664.jpg/r0_91_1470_922_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg