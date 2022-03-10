6 protein snack ideas

This is branded content.
No one needs to be sold on the benefits of protein. It provides energy, curbs hunger, and can even aid muscle growth and recovery if exercise is part of your regime.
It's also a welcome addition to any snack board and can be more creative and delicious than your average protein shake.
If your diet is lacking some of the above benefits, let's cover some protein snack ideas to get you started and hope they sound delicious.
1. Beef jerky
One of the easiest ways to inject some protein into your diet is through beef jerky. It is a concentrated hit and it tastes great.
Beef jerky is an ideal snack for every member of your family and you can keep it in bulk around the house to grab on the go.
You can even cut it into smaller pieces and arrange it artfully on a snack board when you have friends over or attend a picnic.
2. Bliss balls
Bliss balls are a fun and healthy ways to get your protein, and there is so much scope in the ingredients and flavours you can create.
The protein will typically come from protein powder, nuts and seeds. These balls mean you can get your protein hit without too many other unnecessary and unbeneficial ingredients.
3. Hard-boiled eggs
You can't go past a hard-boiled egg. The nutritional value and convenience make them a fantastic protein snack idea for even the most time-poor person.
It's also a relatively cheap option, as bliss ball ingredients and specialty protein powders can certainly be expensive. You can sprinkle some salt and pepper on top or a spicy sauce to make it more interesting. Hard-boiled eggs are also great keto snacks.
4. Protein bars
If time is not on your side then a protein bar is perfect - but be sure there is actually a quality protein source in the bar. Some retailers can market a protein bar and there isn't actually much protein inside - so ensure its ingredient mix is what you are looking for.
You also want to make sure those other ingredients are not too nasty as they will counteract the benefits of your protein.
5. Veggies and yoghurt
A couple of tablespoons of greek yoghurt and some chopped vegetables is a fresh way to get your protein, and it's perfect for morning and afternoon tea.
This is a great way to get your little ones interested too, as they may get a kick out of dipping the vegetables into the yoghurt and enjoying the sharing nature.
You want to choose vegetables that are easy to cut into 'sticks' and have a crunch. If you want to cut the cheese boards and unhealthy options, then prepare a board with a number of chopped vegetables and have greek yoghurt and even some hummus to dip.
6. Nuts and seeds
Nuts and nut butter is a great, natural way to get your protein, and you have lots of nuts to choose from. Almonds, walnuts, pistachios, cashews, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, peanuts and hazelnuts are protein-rich.
Prefer to have seeds in your diet? Pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, sesame seeds and chia seeds are great protein sources. You can sprinkle these nuts and seeds on yogurt, in smoothies or use them in spread form.
Which of these snack ideas could work for your routine? Protein has many benefits to a diet, but it's also advisable to get a sense of how much protein you need, as we have different nutritional requirements based on our lifestyles.
Also, keep a note of how your energy and mood change when you incorporate these protein snacks.