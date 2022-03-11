news, local-news,

Wagga will be bathed in the colours of the rainbow on Saturday when the central business district hosts the second Mardi Gras. The street parade will begin at 5pm from the top of Baylis Street, finishing at the Victory Memorial Gardens where a free, family-friendly after-party will be held for the community. The after-party will have a bar, food trucks and food stalls, DJs and a drag show. Event marketing team Embarketing is hoping to see a huge crowd of supporters turn up for the event after two years of it being cancelled due to COVID-19. "We want everyone to come down and show their support and make sure it's the biggest party Wagga has ever seen," Embarketing's Cristy Houghton said. The Mardi Gras was a roaring success when held for the first time in 2019, however, the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021. Wagga City Council has advised residents that there will be numerous road closures and traffic changes in the CBD. On Saturday, Baylis Street and Morgan Street will have temporary closures from 4pm to 6:15pm with detours signposted. Morgan Street will be closed between Fitzhardinge Street and Baylis Street, with traffic detoured along Fitzhardinge Street and south on Baylis Street. Baylis Street will be closed from Morgan Street to the north side of Wollundry Lagoon bridge. Traffic will be detoured using Best Street and Tarcutta Street.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/e6da6c36-d76c-485b-88aa-157cd3ffa843.jpg/r354_242_2510_1460_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg