Forgotten trophies back in family hands

news, local-news,

In the 1930s Jan Russell's (nee Egan, Pettiford) father, Frederick John Pettiford, won a number of cups at Eistedfods and at least one for 'most catches' 1936-37. He became a navigator in the RAAF and was killed when on a raid over Germany in November 1944. "I have no memory of the cups, though I have three photos of him with them," Jan who now lives in Adelaide said. Over time the cups were forgotten. "Some time around the early 70s my stepfather, Michael Egan, was making some alterations to the house and he and my mother decided the cups could be kept safe in the wall cavity," Jan told the Cootamundra Herald. "I was living in London at the time, so while I am sure this was done with the best of intentions, there was no thought of how I could access them in the future. "I have never felt I could ask future owners to retrieve them for me. "A few months ago I received an email from my cousin, Paul Brettell, telling me he has been contacted by Fran Cook Kinnear saying that the house is being renovated and a number of trophies had been found and asking if he knew of my whereabouts. "A couple of weeks later, after messages going back and forth, I was able to contact Michael Purtell who is doing the renovations. "Soon after, a parcel arrived containing six cups. "They were in a parlours state and I have had two of them restored so I can discover a little more of my father's history. "I wanted to reimburse Michael for the postage and add a couple of dollars for a drink, but he declined. "The only other way I can think to say 'thank you' is to let people know that the kindness of Coota people, and Michael in particular, has given me great joy and another connection with the father I never knew," Jan said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/ec50854f-8370-4b38-a106-4c9d3f51a073.jpeg/r1_71_599_409_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg