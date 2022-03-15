sport, local-sport,

Harden scooped the pool at the inaugural Temora 9s leaguetag carnival on Saturday. The George Tooke Shield outfit just edged out the hosts in a thrilling final at Nixon Park. A try to Abbey Grant midway through the second half was all that separated the two sides after a big day of leaguetag. Coach Jason Pollard was impressed with their campaign, culminating in the 4-0 win over Temora. "They did really well actually," Pollard said. "It was a good hit out for them, we sort of went over there for a bit of fitness and to have a fun start to the season but it was good to come away with the win. "We thought we would have some tough opposition playing Leeton and a couple of other sides plus it is good to play against other opposition. "The girls enjoyed it but it was a fairly long and hot day." Harden geared up for their grand final showdown with a 22-4 win over Queanbeyan Blues. Georgia Smith scored four tries in the win and Pollard was thrilled with how well she played throughout the day. Harden were on the quick back up after winning the second semi-final but Pollard was impressed with how they kept their composure in the tight tussle. "We got over the line but we were pretty knocked up by the end of the day as we played the last semi-final then had to turn around and back it up again," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/c4e59fac-1b7b-43dc-ada1-47223527c954.JPG/r0_49_959_591_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg