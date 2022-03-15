Burrangong makes a mess of small run chase

sport, local-sport,

Set only 87 for victory in the Division One cricket grand final last weekend Burrangong fell 27 runs short in the grand final against Young Services Club Blues. Young opener Mitch Cameron anchored the innings for Young with a patient 26 from just 29 balls faced in 64 minutes at the crease. His fellow opener Zac Williams made his way to nine before he was dismissed, bowled by Anderson. Sam Davis was the only other Young batsman to show any form with the bat, holding the middle order together with 13 from 39 deliveries while occupying the crease for more than one hour. Gilmour (3-11) and Emerson (3-15) were the best of the Burrangong bowlers. Lucas picked up 2-9, Logue 1-15 and Anderson 1-22. Burrangong's run chase started poorly with both openers Jayson Smith (2) and Jack Nicolls (4) both out before their side's total had reached double figures. John McRae (16) and Ben Logue (19) tried gallantly to keep Burrangong's hopes alive but to no avail as the Young attack ripped through their batting line up, Burrangong all out for 60. Duncan Cameron was the standout bowler for Young, picking up 4-10 from 5.4 overs. Josh Platt, 3-11, Sam Davis (1-5), and Brendan Croese (1-15) took the other wickets.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/50be22ee-2c4d-4c02-8b20-c76d88e84f67.JPG/r11_247_4754_2927_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg