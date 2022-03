sport, local-sport,

Stockinbingal have taken out the Division Two cricket grand final. Isaac Mitchell took the winning catch in the match against Criterion Hotel Gunners played at Cootamundra on the weekend. Our photographer Kelly Manwaring was there to capture some of the action.

