THE owners of a stud horse worth thousands of dollars that contracted a mosquito-borne virus after travelling to Griffith are warning residents to be alert for signs of illness. Veterinarians at Wagga's Charles Sturt University Equine Centre are treating the stallion, but it is not yet known if it has Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) or the West Nile virus, which both come from mosquitoes. Owner Vicki Storrier said there had been several other horses that had been taken to the CSU vets in Wagga with similar neurological symptoms to those her horse, Ransom, had been experiencing. "They have sent blood samples to Queensland for testing to see if it is JEV, but because of the floods it may take a while before the results come back," Mrs Storrier said. The West Nile virus and JEV are similar in that they cause similar symptoms. However, JEV is more severe and given that Ransom seems to be recovering vets are thinking it may be the West Nile virus. Mrs Storrier urged horse owners who have been in or around Griffith to be vigilant for the onset of symptoms. Signs to look out for include fever, jaundice, lethargy, anorexia and neurological signs which vary with severity of the disease. Ransom remains away from his Cootamundra home in Wagga in the intensive care unit. He has begun to eat and drink again and is displaying some signs of recovery. Mrs Storrier said it was a huge shift from his condition on Saturday, when it was looking as though they might have to say their goodbyes. "You have to be on top of it," Mrs Storrier said. "It's a race against the clock." Mrs Storrier said another horse that had also travelled to Griffith, and was treated by CSU vets in Wagga for the same symptoms as Ransom, hadn't been as lucky and had passed away. Ransom first began displaying signs that something was wrong on Saturday. Mrs Storrier and her husband, Jeremy, took immediate action and brought him to the CSU clinic in Wagga that night. "I want to stress to other horse owners to not muck around," Mrs Storrier said. Mrs and Mr Storrier had only taken quick action due to how unusual Ransom had been acting and it was likely that getting him to professional help in a timely fashion has played a huge role in his progress so far. "We had thought that maybe he had been bitten by a snake or had pinched a nerve in his back," she said. Mrs Storrier said horse owners across the Riverina should look into the different ways in which they can protect their horses from mosquito-borne viruses, including full body and head rugs, and insect repellent for the animals.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aTJEDiJUPWhEafKMkrrWW6/0b692088-fc06-4fd6-aa05-2d20379a4a1b.jpeg/r4_93_1876_1151_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg