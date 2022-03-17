Big line up for seniors in Cootamundra

news, local-news,

Seniors Week this year will see a number of events and activities take place across the Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council area. For the first time, a senior's expo will be held in Cootamundra at the Cootamundra Civic Hall on Friday 1 April 2022. The expo has been held previously every two years in Gundagai. The expo being presented by Intereach will host information stalls from visiting service providers, a morning tea, and the opportunity for seniors to get involved or learn something new. A bus will depart Mirrabooka for Gundagai residents at 10am, returning by 2pm. This is a free service. Please contact Mirrabooka to book a seat. Seniors Week will kick off with morning tea and a meet and greet of Councillors and senior staff of Council on Tuesday 29 March at the Gundagai Council Chambers and on Wednesday 30 March at 10am at the Stephen Ward rooms in Cootamundra. All seniors are invited to attend this morning tea free of charge. A full list of programs across both centres is available on the CGRC website.

