Optus powers up Cootamundra

Optus has switched on a tower in Cootamundra as part of the NSW Government's $50 million Connecting Country Communities Fund, the mobile tower will provide extended Optus coverage and connectivity for the local community. The Optus mobile tower in Cootamundra will provide enhanced mobile coverage to approximately 106 premises in the local area, with 202 sqare kms covered including 69km of major roads. Matt Connell, Optus' Territory General Manager for regional southern NSW is thrilled to be providing regional and rural NSW residents with mobile competition and choice. "We're proud to be offering our customers with much-needed access to our fast 4G service." "This tower will provide our customers with greater communication while living, working and driving through the region, by helping to facilitate contact with family and friends throughout the country." "The investment in expanding Optus' telecommunications infrastructure and mobile coverage was supported by the NSW Government's $50 million Connecting Country Communities Fund, and we recognise the work of local businesses and the local community." "The Cootamundra tower will also allow competition and choice for local businesses and residents by offering our best network ever at a great value. We are committed to giving our customers access to improved mobile coverage and high-quality internet" added Mr Connell. Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the new base station at Cootamundra was a big win for the community who will now have improved mobile coverage, when and where it's needed. "Whether it's staying in touch with family and friends, making business calls or appointments, having a reliable mobile network is crucial for regional communities," Mr Toole said. "This tower was delivered as part of the NSW Government's $50 million Connecting Country Communities Fund and reconfirms our commitment to improve mobile phone coverage across rural and regional NSW." Optus continues to invest to improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its mobile network, with this new tower providing a competitive telecommunications alternative for residents and businesses.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/4792ac8f-b137-47f4-ab29-e0e39fc95f1d.jpg/r0_23_1024_602_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg