Top strategies for winning horse racing

This is a commercial partnership with Neds.
Most people think that horse racing betting is an easy task. Simply place a bet on the horse you think will cross the finish line first.
In reality, being a successful punter requires following good betting strategies.
Are you looking to increase your winning bets?
Or, perhaps there's a big horse race coming up that you want to make an informed decision on, instead of blindly gambling?
Don't bet with money that you can't afford to lose
Yes, it's tempting to put all of your savings and more into a bet, but is this a wise thing to do?
People make better financial decisions when they aren't under any psychological pressure to win a bet to pay their debts, rent or other important finances.
It's good to keep in mind that sports betting is gambling, no matter how well-thought-out your horse racing betting strategy is.
With that said, only bet with money that you can afford to lose.
Always research your horses
When it comes to picking your horse, trusting your gut isn't going to cut it. Do a thorough horse racing analysis by checking your racing form and competition level.
The horse racing form will help you predict a horse's performance in future races based on the horse's history.
By comparing their last race results, distance covered and racing history, you can decide which horses will have better odds at winning a particular race.
Check the jockey's experience
Unlike dog or pigeon racing, horse racing has two variables: the horse and the rider. In other words, you can't only rely on the horse to win the bet.
It's common for those new to horse racing betting to make this mistake.
Do some research on the jockeys. It's vital to look at their history.
Have they been winning recently? Are they successful? Have they just come off a break from horse racing?
It's also beneficial to consider their relationship with the horse. Is it their first time riding a particular horse? Have they won a race on this horse before?
Lastly, and most importantly, does the jockey have a decent amount of experience on the track? Are they familiar with the track conditions?
Don't focus on your favourite racers
Statistics show that favourites win horse racing bets, at most one-third of the time.
The horse racing world is unpredictable, and leaving two-thirds up to fate isn't a successful racing betting strategy.
As mentioned in the horse betting tips above, it's far better to focus on researching both the horse and the jockey, regardless of whether they're a favourite or not.
Make your betting decision based on statistics, rather than what is popular at the time.
Be aware that bigger races are more profitable
If you're a newbie to horse racing, you'll be pleased to know that bigger horse races have better odds. Who wouldn't want a better chance to win bets?
Bigger races also mean more bookmakers to offer you promotions and bonuses that could be beneficial.
The Melbourne Cup, known as 'the race that stops the nation', is regarded as the biggest horse race in Australia.
Keep a proper record of your horse racing bets
If maximising profits is your goal, keeping good records of your horse bets is essential - this applies to all sports betting.
To achieve your best horse betting strategy, it is critical to access what is working, and what isn't.
Keep track of your reasons behind every bet, along with your betting strategies.
This will help you to make successful bets with long-term profitability.
The point is to have fun
Participating in horse racing betting is guaranteed to come with ups and downs. You could find yourself winning three bets in a row or perhaps losing five at the same race.
We can all agree that it's no fun to lose, but keep in mind that mastering a betting strategy doesn't happen overnight.
Take your time.
Remind yourself that sports betting is a recreational activity, and have a realistic view of what you're getting into.
Final words
With all of these tips and tools, you are ready to head down to the track, place those horse racing bets and start winning!
To sum it all up: don't bet what you can't afford to lose, always research your horses and jockeys, don't only focus on your favourites, keep a record of your bets, larger horse races are more profitable, and remember to have fun.
And as they say, may the odds be ever in your favour!
- Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.