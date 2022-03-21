news, local-news,

Independent Riverina federal election candidate Pennie Scott has claimed that Wagga residents and landowners in the region are being left in the dark about the impacts of the $20 billion Inland Rail project. Inland Rail federal government project to designed to improve rail freight speeds and weight limits between Brisbane and Melbourne and is in the process of seeking NSW state significant infrastructure approval to replace the Edmondson Bridge in Wagga and remove or relocate other bridges between Albury and Ilabo. "It really concerns me that the residents of Wagga don't know what is planned as the result of this Inland Rail corridor," Ms Scott said. "There has been plenty of publicity around the Riverina Intermodal Freight and Logistics Hub and the special activation precinct, however when I ask people about Inland Rail they have no idea that there will be 20 trains coming through Wagga every 24 hours. "Each train is going to be 1.8 kilometres long and have double stacked containers. I am looked with astonishment and people say 'Why don't we know about this?'" Ms Scott claimed that businesses and residences within 500 metres of the train line would be especially affected and major railway crossings will keep cars waiting for up to 15 minutes while longer trains pass. "Where are the traffic plans? The thing that really concerns people is will their real estate values decrease because of their proximity and 24 hours of noise?" Australian Rail Track Corporation, which is delivering Inland Rail, plans to start work on the Albury to Ilabo section and the Wagga bridge and crossing works between mid-2023 and late 2024. Nationals Riverina MP Michael McCormack said he had confidence in the ARTC's community consultation/ "The Inland Rail project is nation-building infrastructure. The ARTC and other stakeholders are there to ensure any disruption to motorists and residents is minimised, through consultation and engagement with community members - I am confident they are doing that," he said. "The ARTC informs me it has undertaken extensive community consultation, which it has done right throughout the process all along the proposed Inland Rail route, including in the Wagga region, and will continue to do so to ensure the best outcomes for all parties." Mr McCormack said Inland rail had already supported 36 jobs at Bomen through a multimillion-dollar contract. Riverina Labor candidate Mark Jeffreson said freight rail upgrades were a good idea in principle. "Inland rail is potentially a good project right through the electorate but it has suffered from poor planning, poor implementation, poor everything from the government that does bad planning and implementation," he said. "They make announcements and there is no consultation, no discussion and they people ask what is going on." Liberal Democrats candidate Dean McCrae said Inland Rail was an important project but the government should not exploit its position to intimidate farmers when acquiring land. "Any large-scale government project has the potential to be either a great community asset or a complete disaster or a waste of money," he said. Impendent candidate Darren Ciavarella said Inland Rail's construction would have a huge impact on road access to Wagga Base Hospital.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/6d851db6-28e8-4b3e-a7f7-bb82e406b78f.jpg/r2_241_4926_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg