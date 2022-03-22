Council warns that parking will be monitored

news, local-news,

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC), regulatory officers will be monitoring the main streets of Cootamundra and Gundagai to reduce illegal parking in the town's central business districts (CBD's). Due to the number of complaints from businesses, customers, and visitors. CGRC mayor Cr Charlie Sheahan said it's been a long-term problem and is costing local businesses customers and money. "It really is a common-sense approach, staff, and business owners, should not be leaving their cars parked outside businesses all day. It some cases, it's all weekend. When customers are wanting to visit a business, and they can't get a park, they move on and spend their money elsewhere," Cr Sheahan said. "I'm urging business owners' to look at alternative parking arrangements, there are side streets and in some cases areas at the rear of buildings. Council does have the authority to issue warnings and fines, under The Road Act." Council is considering a three-phase approach to tackle the problem, which ultimately will result in fines being issued to offenders.

