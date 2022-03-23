news, local-news,

Cootamundra's gun young discus thrower, Cooper Dabin, will represent NSW at the Australian Little Athletics Championships in Melbourne next month after a gold medal-winning performance at the state titles on the weekend. Dabin, a member of the Wagga Little Athletics club, was informed of his selection in the NSW team on Monday night. He wasn't the only local gold medallist at state, with Daniel Okerenyang from the Kooringal-Wagga club continuing his outstanding season with victory in the under 15 boys long jump (6.11m). But it's only in the under 13 age group that a team is selected for the Australian championships. And not every event winner at the state championships is guaranteed selection, which is why Little Athletics NSW describes the invitation to be "considered a great honour and a major highlight of Little Athletics involvement". "That was pretty pleasing - he had a bit of a goal to do that," Dabin's coach Bob Hay said. "They try to pick kids where they can maximise their points (results at nationals)... I've been involved in athletics in Wagga for quite a long time and I can't remember the last we had anybody in that under 13 state team." Dabin stated his credentials with a 43.98m winning effort, beating his nearest rivals by more than three metres to claim a second consecutive state title in Sydney. It was nearly a metre shy of his best, recorded a couple of weekends ago at the Kooringal-Wagga carnival, but was a superb throw in the conditions. "He's pretty reserved but he had a good smile on his face, he was pretty happy. And probably a bit relieved as well," Hay said. "It's the second year in a row (at state) that he's been throwing in atrocious conditions. It rained the whole time he was throwing. To get close to 44m was a pretty big effort under the conditions." Dabin's distances should have him in contention heading to Melbourne and Hay believes the young rugby league player has the right attitude to training to ensure he can find further improvement. Dabin was also fourth in the under 13 boys shot put, 36cm outside a medal. Discus has been his main focus in training, refining his technique, although he may also get to compete in shot put at the Australian championships. Hay said medal efforts at the NSW Little Athletics Championships are a prestigious reward for country athletes, up against city rivals who are usually in elite programs. In other podium finishes at state, Kooringal Wagga's Charlotte Priest won bronze in the under 17 girls 800m (2.19.08); Wagga's Ethan Hilton (1.36m) was third in the under 11 boys high jump; Temora's Lani McCrone took bronze in the under 12 girls triple jump (9.75m) and Lara (under 14) and Sasha Curry (under 12) were both third in their respective 1500m events.

