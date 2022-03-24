news, local-news,

Investigators have reissued an appeal for the public's help after an elderly Riverina woman was brutally bashed during an unprovoked attack as she slept in her own home last week. Police said the 84-year-old woman was found covered in blood inside her home on Twynam Street in Narrandera about 8.30am on March 14, following a break-in. NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the woman at the scene for injuries to her face, including a fractured eye socket, swelling and bruising to both eyes, a deep laceration to her cheek, and bruising to her back. She was taken to Wagga Base Hospital before being flown to Canberra Hospital, where she remains in a serious but stable condition. Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District were notified and began investigating the cause of the woman's injuries. Strike Force Trebartha was established to investigate the incident. Yesterday, Murrumbidgee Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Eugene Stek described the attack as "vicious" and "brutal" as he pleaded with anyone with information to come forward. "This was a completely unprovoked attack," Detective Inspector Stek said. "Our detectives are following some very positive lines of inquiry but we are appealing to the public to assist us in that process." Detective Inspector Stek said the elderly woman had been asleep in her bed when intruders broke into her house. "This is something that never happens in Narrandera and the attack of an elderly person like this is totally out of character," he said. "Police are doing everything they can in order to find this offender or offenders. "Again, we're appealing to anyone who has information or who can speak to that attack of that senior citizen, who had been doing nothing other than minding her own business in her own house, to come forward to the police. "At this point in time they are an accessory." As part of the investigation, detectives have asked motorists with dashcam footage from along the Newell Highway at Narrandera - as well as Marie Bashir Park - between 6pm on Sunday, March 13 and 8am on Monday, March 14 to contact police. Anyone with information or footage should call Murrumbidgee police on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/b8c5a12b-8ad0-4336-a7cf-7a82bca021d7.jpeg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg