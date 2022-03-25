How To Make A Will Without A Lawyer

This is branded content
Estate planning plays a crucial role in ensuring your family's financial future after your passing. With this legal process, you can rest knowing your assets will go to the right persons or entities. To ensure your loved ones are protected when you die, you should start preparing your estate planning documents. One of which is your last will and testament.
Essentially, a will refers to an official document setting forth who will inherit your properties and other assets. It states your instructions regarding the distribution of your estate. When you die, these instructions should be carried out accordingly. Otherwise, your estate will be distributed according to your state laws. With these things in mind, you should consider drafting your will as early as possible.
However, you should know that making a will doesn't necessarily require the assistance of a lawyer. Although working with them can be helpful, it's still good to know that you can create a will by yourself through the following ways:
Know How You Want To Create Your Will
Making a will without a lawyer doesn't have to be difficult as long as you know how to create the document. In most cases, you can draft your Will by using online or offline resources or handwriting. Typically, a handwritten copy is called a holographic will. It's a handwritten document personally signed by the testator.
On the other hand, you can also use offline resources, such as blank will forms, to create your end-of-life wishes. All you need to do is fill in the necessary information in the form and sign it. However, if you're looking for a more convenient one, you can try digital platforms like willed or other resources on the web. These platforms are easy to use since your will can be drafted in just a few minutes.
Designate Your Executor And Beneficiaries
When making a will, naming an executor is essential. This is because they'll be responsible for ensuring that your instructions will be honored accordingly. They'll also be in charge of the administration and distribution of your estate after your death.
On the other hand, designating your beneficiaries is also crucial during the will-making process. It can help you ensure that the right people inherit the right asset according to your wishes. When you legally designate each property or asset to a specific person, you can lessen the chance of a potential conflict and misunderstanding among your loved ones.
Include The Necessary Language And Information
Depending on your state laws, there are certain formalities to follow to create a valid last will and testament. Failing to observe these requirements may invalidate your document, resulting in the administration of your estate based on intestate succession laws. Generally, one of these formalities is adding significant language and providing the necessary information in your will.
To be certain that your will is valid, you should do the following:
- State that the said document is your last will and testament
- Add your whole legal name to establish your ownership of the document clearly
- Declare that you're of sound mind and not under force or intimidation when you wrote the document.
- State that you revoke any previous wills created before this document
- You should also include additional important information, such as your full address, the exact date, your signature, and extra spaces for the witnesses' personal information and signature.
- List the items you want to leave
To ensure a valid will, it's essential to list down all the items you want to leave to specific beneficiaries. Doing so can help your executor administer your estate quickly. Some common assets to organize can include the following:
- Personal and real properties
- Savings and checking account
- Business ownership documents
- Copyrights, patents, royalties
- Investments and other forms of possessions
Once you've organised the items you want your loved ones to inherit, list down the residue of your estate or any asset you don't specifically designate to the beneficiary. For instance, if you identify the proceeds of a property sale as a residue, you can choose to either give it to one person or divide it among various people.
Sign The Will
When everything is ready, the last thing you should do is sign the will in the presence of at least three independent witnesses. Make sure to include your witnesses' personal information, including their signatures.
Bottom Line
Writing a will doesn't need to be challenging. By keeping the information mentioned above in mind, you can create a document that'll protect your assets and loved ones after your passing. Although a lawyer can help you in this estate planning process, you can still produce a will on your own, thereby saving you a lot of money on attorney's fees and other legal costs. However, to make sure your will is valid, find time to familiarise yourself with the state laws that govern estate planning.