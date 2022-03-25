Boundaries Commission announces dates for public hearings

news, local-news,

The Boundaries Commission has this week announced dates for the public hearings in relation to CGRC's de-amalgamation business case proposal as well as opening written submissions. Public notices have been published on the LGBC website and in local newspapers. The public notice is attached to this media release. Invitations have been issued to members of the public to submit written submissions, that preferably address one or more factors listed in section 263(3) of the Local Government Act 1993. The dates for the public inquiry in relation to the proposal to de-amalgamate the Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council Area, will be: All members of the public wanting to attend the public inquiry should register nominating the session they wish to attend. Speakers will be allotted four (4) minutes to address the Commission. Registrations will open from Tuesday 22 March 2022 and can be made at www.olg.nsw.gov.au/lgbc or by contacting the Executive Officer on (02) 4428 4160. The inquiry proceedings will be webcast live for those unable to attend the venue. The webcast will be accessible through the Boundaries Commission webpage.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/b77f30b1-f64a-44d6-bea9-14fe0562118c.jpg/r54_0_1144_616_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg