Camp Quality's esCarpade is coming to Cootamundra

news, local-news,

From the 2-9th April, Australia's happiest and wackiest outback adventure esCarpade is on a 2300km journey around NSW stopping on its first night in Cootamundra. One of Camp Quality's biggest fundraising events, esCarpade is aiming to raise one million dollars for kids facing cancer. After being postponed the last two years, the convoy of 60 decorated cars and costumed drivers are more excited than ever to take the show on the road. esCarpade also takes Camp Quality's Puppets on the road to perform their Cancer Education Program in schools they pass by. The interactive show dispels cancer myths, reduces bullying, and creates an inclusive community for children impacted by cancer. Marcus Hughes will be joining esCarpade for his 7th year. He has a special yet heartbreaking connection to Camp Quality after losing his son Daniel, to Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at the age of seven. Marcus says, "Daniel's 'dream come true' day would not have happened without Camp Quality. Kids live in the moment and Camp Quality provided lots of memorable moments for Daniel and all involved." "With esCarpade, we tour a different part of Australia each year, and get the opportunity to tell the Camp Quality story and spread awareness of the good things they do for children touched in some way by cancer." To donate to one of the amazing esCarpade teams go to https://fundraise.campquality.org.au/sponsor/camp-quality-escarpade-2021

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/5ebd0779-9e58-4b6a-b971-03f7ea3fc59a.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg