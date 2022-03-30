Can you claim worker's compensation if you are a casual worker?

This is a commercial partnership with Smith's Lawyers.
The Australian workforce has many casual workers, and it is only expected to increase.
Casual employees are employed under a temporary employment contract and have no fixed hours. Additionally, casuals do not enjoy sick pay or seasonal leave as full-time employees do.
Even though casual and full-time employee contracts differ, Queensland law covers casual workers just as they would full-time ones. As a casual worker, you do have the right to lodge injury claims.
That means that when a casual worker is injured at work, there is a way of relief through workers' compensation.
Workers' compensation for casual workers: Eligibility criteria
WorkCover schemes include all workers, both temporary and casual. This allows temporary workers in Queensland to claim workers' compensation if they are injured in their employment.
What is Included in Workers Compensation?
When it comes to claiming compensation through WorkCover, there are two options for workers' compensation payments. These include:
- Statutory benefits - you can claim this form of compensation to cover certain costs without proving who is at fault. This may include weekly compensation, lump-sum, hospitalization, medical, and travel costs.
- Common-law damages - you can claim damages if your injury was the fault of your employment. This is generally followed after a statutory claim, but it is not required to start a claim before claiming damages. Your common law claim allows damages to be sought for legal costs, future loss of income, pain and suffering, medical expenses, and hospitalisation costs.
So, despite being a casual employee, you are treated as a permanent worker in terms of the law and receive the same coverage and benefits if injured at work.
What process is followed for a casual worker to get workers compensation?
If you are hurt at work, the following procedure will assist you in getting workers' compensation.
Visit a medical professional
The most important part of a workers' compensation claim is that you should visit a doctor as soon as the injury occurs. Regardless of whether you have visible physical injuries, it is essential to have a professional opinion about your condition. After visiting the doctor, you will receive a workers' compensation medical certificate.
Inform your employer
Once you have the medical certificate, you can provide a copy to your employer. If any documentation is given to your employer, it will be in your favour if it is in writing.
Lodge a claim
After informing your employer of the injury sustained, you must lodge your claim with WorkCover QLD. You must keep all documents that you receive or have as evidence of harm to assist the success of your compensation claim.
In your claims process, it is advised that you seek expert legal advice to help you make a wise choice in submitting all the proper forms and supplying the correct information. Having a lawyer enables you to accept a fair and appropriate claim.
When does workcover inform casuals of the claim outcome?
Once your report has been investigated and assessed, WorkCover will inform you of the decision of the claim within 20 business days.
If WorkCover cannot provide an outcome within 20 business days, they will contact you to inform you and put it in writing. The Workers Compensation Regulator can provide you with a review if you're not satisfied with the outcome.
What Restrictions Do Causal Workers Have in Compensation Claims?
When it comes to submitting a WorkCover claim, the type of claims you can lodge is for:
- Physical injuries, such as fractures and cuts;
- Psychological or psychiatric disorders including PTSD;
- Aggravation of a pre-existing condition.
Workers' compensation claims should be made within six months of the injury or after physical symptoms of the workplace illness or injury materialise. There are certain discretions to this time limit, which depends on the circumstances and individual cases.
As a casual worker, can my employer reject my WorkCover claim?
No, your employer has no legal grounds to reject your injury claim; only WorkCover can do this. It is within the scope of the insurance provider to give the outcome, not the employer of the workplace where your injury occurred.
If your claim is denied, it is generally on these grounds:
- An undue time delay which is outside the six months;
- Your illness or injury is unrelated to work;
- Your illness or injury happened outside of Queensland.
If your employer doesn't want you to make a claim, it is best to seek legal advice if there is a standstill and your boss threatens to fire you - which is illegal.
It's also important to remember that your employer has legal obligations to report all serious injuries to the Workplace Health and Safety Regulator and WorkCover.
Conclusion
As a casual worker, you're entitled to a workers' compensation claim when you're injured at work. You should feel free to lodge a claim even if your employer discourages you from doing so or even if they do not have workers' compensation insurance.
If you're still uncertain about the way forward, you can read more information on claiming workers' compensation.