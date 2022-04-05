coronavirus,

Growing strain on the local health workforce due to COVID-19 has forced temporary changes to services at three facilities across the region. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has announced provisional changes to services at Batlow and Jerilderie Multipurpose Services, as well as Cootamundra Hospital, to address ongoing workforce shortages. "In addition to these shortages, further pressures to staffing are now occurring due to furloughed staff and unplanned leave caused by rising levels of COVID-19 transmission in the community," an MLHD spokesperson said. From April 11, operational hours for the emergency departments in Batlow and Jerilderie will be temporarily reduced from 24 hours a day to 7am to 10pm. Meanwhile, non-urgent elective surgical patients at Cootamundra Hospital will be offered their surgeries at other nearby hospitals for approximately eight weeks from April 11. The MLHD has assured it intends to restore services to normal as soon as possible, with regional Australia experiencing significant workforce shortages and the local health district being "no exception" to this. "The temporary service changes are in place to ensure wellbeing of our existing staff while allowing for new staff to be trained, upskilled and supported," a spokesperson said. A critical vacancy taskforce has been established to develop short and medium-term solutions to boost the local workforce capacity. "The wellbeing of our staff is a priority and we have a range of strategies to check in with our staff members, including their wellbeing and workload," a spokesperson said. "We thank the community for their support and understanding during this challenging time."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/c59804e6-4de7-487d-96c1-5ff24a8c1d2f.PNG/r2_28_790_474_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg