Community funding applications from council now open

Cootamundra- Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC), has traditionally supported local sporting clubs, community groups and individuals through the provision of financial, and in kind, support. CGRC continues to provide that support to its communities now and into the future. Council has previously made donations to support organisations to deliver community facilities, services and events. In the future donations requests will be provided by Council on an annual basis. To be considered for a donation organisation will be required to demonstrate that they have sought alternate funding sources. To assist Council's budgetary framework, one round of donations will be determined in each financial year. In making application organisations are required to address the following: The application form is available on Council's website: https://www.cgrc.nsw.gov.au/community-donation-applications/ Applications for the 2022/2023 financial year will close 5pm 10 June 2022. Please note to ensure transparency of the related process all grants approved shall be publicly listed on the Council website along with the relevant grant application form. Further information can be obtained by calling Council's administration centres on 1300 459 689.

