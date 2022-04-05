Coota Blues open their 2022 season with a win

sport, local-sport,

The Cootamundra Blues have started their 2022 season with a win over Belconnen Magpies. The Blues ran out comfortable winners taking the game 10-11-71 to Belconnen's 4-5-29 at Clarke Oval. Evenly poised at the first break the Blues slotted 3-1-19 to Belconnen's 2-0-12 before extending the lead to 10 points at the main break and by 20 points at three quarter time before running away with the match in the final quarter. Joel Pearson was a standout for the Blues slotting four goals. Other goal scorers for the Blues were Sandy Maskell-Knight (2), Joseph Scott, Nick Holt, Michael Knagge and Andrew Merritt. Best on ground were Joe Scott, Joel Pearson, Andrew Merritt, Jacob Tiernan and Bradley McNamara. In other first round action Eastlake Demons went down to Woden Blues, Batemans Bay Seahawks defeated ANU Griffins and Ainslie Tricolours defeated Molonglo Juggernauts. This weekend the Blues travel to Canberra to take on the ANU Griffins with kick off 2pm at ANU South Oval.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/0e0354ff-2a19-4270-96cf-4aecdd33a3d0.JPG/r0_432_1462_1258_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg