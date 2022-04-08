Fundraising ride to pass through Cootamundra

news, local-news,

Each year, Soldiers of the Cross Christian Motorcycle Club, Riverina host a fundraising ride, called the "Riverina Run. This year's run is being held on Saturday, May 14 and will take riders through Cootamundra, Junee, Adelong, Rosewood, Tarcutta and finally Gundagai. Bikes of all makes are welcome, as are vintage/hot-rod cars and trucks. There will be various rest-stops and a fuel for machine and body stops along the ride. Riders are welcome to join in the ride at any point of the ride - Just let the support vehicle know at the next stop. All proceeds go to RizeUp Australia to support victims of domestic violence. RizeUp has three main programs: 1. Rapid Response Program - RizeUp's crisis program sources critical items required at a moment's notice. Within this program they also respond to other emergency needs such as the costs related to emergency relocation and so on. 2. Homes Program - RizeUp sets up and furnishes the homes sourced by specialist services to support clients moving on from domestic violence. 3. Youth Enrichment Support Solutions - RizeUp supports the family by providing items of clothing for children to start at their new school. Rodney Osborne of Soldiers of the Cross CMC, Riverina said organisers are asking for sponsors to generously donate to this cause that is making a real difference in people's lives. "To become a sponsor, a minimum donation of $100 will make a significant contribution, and your organisation will receive recognition by placing your business name or logo on the back of the official Riverina Run 2022 Sponsor T-shirt," Mr Osborne said. "This year we are offering each sponsor one free T-shirt, and additional T-shirts for their staff at cost ($15 each). These can be ordered in advance so we can deliver them to you before the date of this event. This is so the sponsoring organisation can wear them on the 14th of May either when or if we drop in to purchase refreshments/meal or just to show your support. Sponsorship and T-shirt orders must be finalised by April 21 to ensure the organisation name is printed on the T-shirt. To become a sponsor, send an expression of interest to sotc.riverina@gmail.com or call 0410 911 097. If you wish to take part in the ride there is a $20 registration fee. The ride will be starting at 10am on May 14 at the Tucker Box Service centre, Hume Highway.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/f6a409c6-73c7-4bd5-8521-bf39ed10f1eb.jpg/r0_288_750_712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg