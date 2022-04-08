Chairs come with collaboration

news, local-news,

When community organisations come up with a great idea, and collaborate with Council, it's amazing what can come out of that partnership. A meeting with Council's Regulatory staff who look after the region's cemeteries, and the Cootamundra CWA, the need for more chairs at cemeteries was discussed. The branch of the CWA, wanted to contribute to the cost of providing chairs as graveside services are becoming more common, and seating at a service is limited. With Council's assistance 16 white padded foldable chairs were purchased with the generous donation of $500.00 from the CWA ladies, whilst Council contributed to the cost of covers to protect the chairs whilst in storage and will utilise Council staff to place the chairs out when needed at funeral services. CGRC mayor Cr Charlie Sheahan said the additional seating will be a welcome asset for the community. "This is a lovely example of a community organisation coming to Council with a concept, and working together we've been able to meet a need," Cr Sheahan said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/8fae5fa2-7aa7-49f1-923c-8b9e700f5dbe.jpg/r2_56_598_393_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg