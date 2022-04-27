Wife left devastated after husband is killed

news, local-news,

The close-knit community of Young is rallying around the family and friends of a motorcyclist tragically killed in a crash on the weekend. Adam Waight, 39, of Young, was riding with his wife, Louise Waight, and other motorcyclists on the Olympic Highway at Koorawatha about 5.50pm on Saturday. It is understood Mr Waight fell from his bike and came to rest on the road. As his fellow riders tended to his injuries, he was struck by a car and killed, according to witnesses. Close family friend Mel Miller said Mr Waight was a true motorbike enthusiast who died doing what he loved. She said Mr and Mrs Waight had been married for eight years and together for 14. "Adam was funny and caring, he would give you the shirt off his back, he could make anyone laugh," Mrs Miller said. "He was always there for his mates and Louise was his life - his queen - they were married for eight years." Mrs Miller has launched a fundraising campaign to help Mrs Waight cover funeral costs and other expenses. In a testament to how much he was loved and respected, the GoFundMe page has already received more than $1600 in donations. Mrs Waight said she was "absolutely humbled" by the amount of support provided by the Young community. "Words can't describe my appreciation for everyone who has contacted me," she said. Donations can be made at: https://gofund.me/34b22734.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LaTz6t6zrL4a4C48zvWheg/d5d24709-1806-40aa-8f1e-b847282f1154.jpg/r0_107_1080_717_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg