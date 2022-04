news, local-news,

The Doug Gorrel-trained Would Be King revelled in the conditions, winning Saturday's Cootamundra Picnic Cup for jockey Anaelle Gangotena and connections. While the racing was centre stage the fashions on the field were again the feature of the day. Our very own Kelly Manwaring was on hand to capture the action. In another highlight on a day of many highlights John Scott was presented Life Membership in recognition of his many years with the club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/eedf16a6-73d3-426f-bded-09408afbd59e.JPG/r1_205_4010_2470_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg