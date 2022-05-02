Rehab work to start for Mackay Street in Cootamundra

news, local-news,

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) will continue with the rehabilitation work on Mackay Street in Cootamundra, with the work expected to commence on Monday, May 9, 2022 (weather permitting). Mackay Street will be closed from Olney Street intersection to Ursula Street Intersection during pavement works for approximately 10 business days. The main entrance to the Cootamundra Caravan Park will be closed and an alternative temporary entrance will be provided at the end of Ursula Street for this period. Work is expected to continue on the remainder of Mackay Street, from Ursula Street to Parker Street intersection from Monday, 23rd May 2022 (weather permitting). Entrance will be available to the Cootamundra Caravan Park through the main entrance for the remainder of the works; however, the Ursula Street and Mackay Street intersection will be closed from Monday, 23rd May 2022 for the works to be undertaken. Vehicles will be required to detour via Hurley Street or any other preferred route for the duration of works. The rehabilitation will address drainage issues and improve the riding quality. Council apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates your co-operation in following all restrictions and guidance in place during construction.

