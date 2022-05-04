Tri Colours big winners over Grenfell Panthers

sport, local-sport,

The Cootamundra Tricolours were 50-7 winners over Grenfell on the weekend. Our photographer Kelly Manwaring was there to capture some of the action as the Tri Colours put on the half century against the visitors. The star for the Tri Colours was Nemani Lui. After two rounds of the 2022 competition the Tri Colours sit on top of the competition ladder with two wins from two matches and a very healthy points differential of 104 points. The Tri Colours have the bye this weekend before a home match against the Harden Red Devils on May 14.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/2d81357d-b35f-445a-8494-af5ac97b6a10.JPG/r6_138_2581_1593_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg