Footpath replacement works begin in Wallendoon Street

Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council (CGRC) will commence the footpath replacement work on Wallendoon Street in Cootamundra, with the work expected to commence from Monday, May 9, 2022 (weather permitting). While these works are underway, the footpath and carpark on Wallendoon Street will be closed, in sections between Cooper Street and Thompson Street intersections (including the Council Offices, the Library and the Stephen Ward Rooms). The duration of works will be approximately two weeks (weather permitting). The main entrance to the Council Chambers will be open, via the usual ramp, for the duration of works. Entrance to the Cootamundra Library and the Stephen Ward Rooms will be available, but parking may have to be on Thompson Street. Pedestrians will be required use footpaths on the southern side of Wallendoon Street, or any other preferred paths for the duration of works. Car parking may not be available on Wallendoon Street, in this area, while the works are occurring. Council apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates your co-operation in following all restrictions and guidance in place during construction. These works have been funded through the Federal Government Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program and were prioritized due to the current footpath condition and usage.

